Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 334.64 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 356.70 ($4.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.75. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 354.60 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

