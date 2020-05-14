Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Outperform

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

