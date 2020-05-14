Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million.

CCAP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCAP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.