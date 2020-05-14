Critical Comparison: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.48%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -26.07% -21.36% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 1.96 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -40.82 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -9.36

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

