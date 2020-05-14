Critical Survey: NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) versus ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NicOx and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NicOx N/A N/A N/A ROHM CO LTD/ADR 7.45% 4.03% 3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NicOx and ROHM CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NicOx 0 0 1 0 3.00 ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

NicOx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NicOx and ROHM CO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NicOx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 1.93 $408.97 million N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NicOx.

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats NicOx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NicOx Company Profile

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases. It also develops ZERVIATE, an eye drop formulation of cetirizine for allergic conjunctivitis; NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning ocular congestion; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate to treat blepharitis. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb, Astra Zeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as Novaliq GmbH. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

