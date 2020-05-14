Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.