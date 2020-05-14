Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.38, approximately 240,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 970,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Curo Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.70.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curo Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.