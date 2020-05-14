CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CynergisTek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $1.95 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

