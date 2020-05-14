CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

