D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 46,893 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 6.56% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue bought 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $50,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,406.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue bought 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

