D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.90% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CORR opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. The company has a market cap of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

