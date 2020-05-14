D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

