D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.