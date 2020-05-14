D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.19 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $320.46 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

