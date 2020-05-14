D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 15,427 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,006 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 462,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 77,260 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.