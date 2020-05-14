D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,468 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $278.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

