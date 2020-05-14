D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

