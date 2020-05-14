D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,275 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

