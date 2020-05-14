D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 132 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $754.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.33 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $242.23 and a 1-year high of $770.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.96.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

