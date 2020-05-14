D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,369 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.85% of Source Capital worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

