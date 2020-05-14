D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,311 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,777 shares of company stock worth $49,443,816 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $206.74 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.