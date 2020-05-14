D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,150 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.