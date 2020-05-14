D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $125,632,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,895 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.46 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

