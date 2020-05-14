Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Daily Journal stock opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.18. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

