DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $106,182.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.07 or 0.02515337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00631278 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

