David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $44,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $34,790.29.

On Thursday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $19,103.82.

QTRX stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

