Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.21% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUSA. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

