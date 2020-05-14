Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,312 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

