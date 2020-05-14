DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

