Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.87. Depomed shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,847,723 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

