Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 2,250,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

