DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,595,626. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $407.20 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

