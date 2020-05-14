Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.50 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

