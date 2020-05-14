Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 824,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

