Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.74. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 11,773,946 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

