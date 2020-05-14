Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,885.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $56.22 or 0.00581801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $12,885.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01995311 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,129 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.