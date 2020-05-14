Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Down 11.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.16, 606,717 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 392,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

