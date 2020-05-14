Duncan Cocroft Sells 410 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duncan Cocroft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24.

SBA Communications stock opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

