Durr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Downgraded by Commerzbank to “Hold”

Durr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DURYY opened at $5.00 on Thursday.

About Durr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

