Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DT opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

