E Follin Smith Sells 2,193 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

