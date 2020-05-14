E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $137,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $176,605.00.

QTRX stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanterix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

