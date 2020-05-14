Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 125223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.