eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

eBay stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

