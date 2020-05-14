Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.00

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 234.25 ($3.08), with a volume of 39014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.08).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market cap of $724.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

