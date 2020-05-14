Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Editas Medicine traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.48, approximately 1,120,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 909,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

