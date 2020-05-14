Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $3,468,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 234,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.