Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of -0.27.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

