Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.96. Embraer shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,704,096 shares changing hands.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a market cap of $913.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Embraer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $10,297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

