Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $8,311.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016406 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,521,217 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, xBTCe, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

